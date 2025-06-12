PoliticusUSA is 100% supported by readers like you, so please consider supporting us by becoming a subscriber.

The world has now seen video of Homeland Security assaulting and detaining Sen. Alex Padilla for trying to ask DHS Secretary Kristi Noem questions, but Homeland Security doesn’t seem to be aware that there is video of the incident, because they said in a statement:

Senator Padilla chose disrespectful political theatre and interrupted a live press conference without identifying himself or having his Senate security pin on as he lunged toward Secretary Noem.

Mr. Padilla was told repeatedly to back away and did not comply with officers’ repeated commands. @SecretService thought he was an attacker and officers acted appropriately.

Secretary Noem met with Senator Padilla after and held a 15 minute meeting.

Homeland Security lied in their statement.

Here is the video that shows the truth:

According to Homeland Security, it is Sen. Padilla’s fault that he was assaulted because he was “disrespectful.” As you can see in the video above, Padilla did identify himself, and the Secret Service agents continued to assault him after he told them that he was Sen. Alex Padilla and he had some questions for Sec. Noem.

In White House speak, any member of Congress who attempts to question a member of the administration is “disrespectful,” and might be an attacker, so they need to be assaulted.

The Department of Homeland Security lied in its statement, and if Republicans in Congress had an ounce of spine, they would join with Democrats to launch a bipartisan investigation into this incident.

We’ve seen this movie before. I suspect that Republicans will do nothing, as Democrats and the American people are on their own in the fight for democracy.

What do you think about the statement from Homeland Security? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

