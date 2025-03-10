PoliticusUSA is ad-free, corporate-free, and never bending the knee. Please support our work by becoming a subscriber.

The House Freedom Caucus is once again doing its thing of throwing gasoline on every fire.

The group of right-wing extremists has introduced a resolution that would strip Rep. Al Gteen of his committee assignments.

Punchbowl News pointed out that things get interesting as to what happens to the resolution. If the resolution is made privileged, it is required to get a vote within two days.

If it comes up for a vote, Punchbowl reports:

There’s an overwhelming sentiment in Speaker Mike Johnson’s leadership that this measure should go away. Top House Republicans feel like they won last week and they don’t need to kick Green off his committee after censuring him.

Plus, there is a chance that some Republicans would vote against this resolution or skip the vote, allowing Democrats to defeat it.

If the Crane resolution does come up, you can expect zero Democrats to vote for it, unlike the censure resolution.

In fact, House Democratic leaders are really angry that Republicans are even considering kicking Green off Financial Services. Green’s actions during Trump’s speech had nothing to do with his committee assignment. They’ll go to war to kill this resolution, which they see as a real threat to the future of the institution.

10 House Democrats supported the censure because they are vulnerable Democrats in swing districts that Trump won, who didn’t want Green’s behavior used against them.

Plus, the censure is meaningless.

Kicking a member off of their committee assignments impacts their constitution and opens them up to losing their seat in a primary or general election.

Democrat will have Al Green’s back when it counts, and the House Freedom Caucus is opening a can of worms that even House Republican leaders don’t want to go near.

