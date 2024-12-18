The first little bit of pressure involving passing a bill to keep the government open has broken House Republicans and may cost Speaker Mike Johnson his job.

Elon Musk is on a crusade to stop the House from funding the government as he wants no legislation to pass until Donald Trump takes office. Following Musk’s instructions would result in the government being shut down for more than a month. Chaos and economic damage would result.

Fox News’s Chad Pergram posted that Musk’s threat to primary any House Republican who votes for the CR is causing some Republicans to consider voting no:

Fox is told there could be real-time attrition in yea votes for CR based on Musk tweet saying those who vote for the bill should be voted out in 2 years. Republicans will try to gauge how many votes they have on their side during the upcoming vote series.

Pergram also posted that House Republicans expect to have the votes within the next hour, but that the bill is bleeding support.

The chaos may cost Speaker Mike Johnson his job.

CNN’s Melania Zanona posted:

NEWS: GOP Rep. Thomas Massie says he will NOT vote for Johnson for speaker in January. He will say someone else’s name instead of voting “present.”

As a reminder, Republicans will open the next Congress with a two-seat majority, so one Republican committing not to vote for Johnson is a huge deal. At best, Johnson can only afford to lose a few seats as long as the three Trump cabinet nominees in the House take their seats and then resign when Trump takes office.

At worst, a handful of Republicans decide to dump Johnson, and he is gone as soon as the new Congress convenes.

The House would be plunged into even deeper chaos, and Trump’s agenda would be put on ice.

House Republicans can’t get it together, and it may end up costing Mike Johnson his job.