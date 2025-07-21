PoliticusUSA is independent news you can depend on. Please consider supporting our work by becoming a subscriber.

Hunter Biden has had his struggles and his problems, but he is very loyal and loving toward his father.

In a wide-ranging interview with Andrew Callagan on his YouTube channel, Hunter Biden says things about Jake Tapper and his book, along with those who worked to kick his father off the 2024 ticket that his dad never would.

The full interview is over three hours long, and you can watch it below:

Biden had some things to say about Jake Tapper:

Hunter Biden said about Tapper, “ What influence does Jake Tapper have over anything? He has the smallest audience on cable news and beyond that, I think that the book is right now on Amazon that he put out. His ratings just went to shit after he put the book out and, they did a two week infomercial for it. It was such a money grab such a disservice to everybody that he serves with the journalism that he purports to take part in, and he is very personal. He has a real problem with me. He does this whole rant about how I was the acting chief of staff and that I took control of the White House and I orchestrated this cover-up of my dad's health and well-being at the same time as who would ever trust a person like me that was a crack addict that got their sister-in-law, addicted to crack cocaine.”

Video clip:

Jake Tapper’s book contained zero medical sourcing. It did contain a lot of Democrats who were looking to cover their backsides after they turned the election into a complete fiasco by destabilizing the Democratic Party with just months to go before election day.

Tapper’s book died a quick death once it was revealed that Joe Biden has cancer, but it still deserves to go down in history as one of the biggest smear jobs ever perpetuated by mainstream media.

Hunter Biden also had a lot to say about George Clooney and the Obama circle that pushed Joe Biden out:

F*ck him, f*ck him, f*ck him. And. Everybody around him.

I don't have to be f*cking nice. Number one, I agree with Quentin Tarantino. F*cking, George Clooney is not a f*cking actor. He is a f*cking, like he, I don't know what he is. He, he, he's a brand. And by the way, and God bless him, you know what he, I, he supposedly treats his friends really well, you know what I mean?

Video clip:

Buys them things. And he's got a really great place in Lake Cuomo, and he's great friends with Barack Obama. F*ck you. What do you have to do with f*cking anything? Why do I have to f*cking listen to you? What right do you have to step on a man who's given 52 years of his f*cking life to the service of this country and decide that you, George Clooney, are gonna take out basically a full page ad in the f*cking New York Times to undermine the president at a time in which, by the way, what do people care about the most?

Why do you think that the Republicans have an advantage over us? Because they're unified. They will go along with anything. I wasn't asking anybody to go along with anything. I was asking people to go along with this.

The most successful administration in my lifetime, and I'm including the Obama administration, I'm including the Reagan administration. I'm including every administration in my lifetime, we had gotten more done for the agenda of the things that your generation and my generation cared about than any president in history, and we didn't get it all done. Right, but more than anybody else with the slimmest majority ever, and everybody said that there's no way that he is ever gonna be able to do that.

And you know what George Clooney did? Because he sat down, I guess because he was like given the blessing by the Obama team or the Obama people and who, whoever else.

And David, Axelrod, and whoever the f*ck else is to go, okay. Yeah. You know what we're gonna, we are going to insert our judgment over yours. We, me and James Carville, who hasn't run a race in 40 fucking years, and David Axelrod, who had one success in his political life, and that was Barack Obama. And that was because of Barack Obama, not because of f*cking David Axelrod and David Plouffe and all of these guys and the Pod Save America guys who were junior f*cking speech writers in Barack Obama's senate staff who'd been dining out on the, on the relationship with him or years making millions of dollars.

The Anita Dunns of the world who's made $40, $50 million off the Democratic Party, they're all gonna insert their judgment over a man who has figured out, unlike anybody else, how to get elected to the United States Senate over seven times. How to pass more legislation than any president in history, how to have a better midterm election than anybody in history, and how to garner more votes than any president that has ever won, and they're gonna replace their judgment for his.

Some Democrats want to claim that the election was rigged. The DNC in their autopsy for why the party lost didn’t look at the impact removing Joe Biden from the ticket had on Democratic voters.

Which is kind of like ignoring the bullet hole when trying to figure out how a gunshot victim died.

Democratic elites don’t take any responsibility for the fact that they ruined any chance that Democrats may have had to win the election when they pushed Biden off the ticket.

Biden was probably going to lose, but Kamala Harris and the Democratic Party were put in an impossible, no-win position by party elites, where she couldn’t win.

The consequence of kicking Biden off the ticket was that many Biden voters didn’t vote in key swing states. Democratic turnout was down in 2024, and so far, the party has done less than nothing to repair trust and the relationship with Joe Biden voters.

The elites won’t take responsibility or admit the problem.

Hunter Biden is angry. The Biden family is probably angry. Unless Democrats want to keep losing future elections, they need to rebuild trust with some key voting groups, but Joe Biden wasn’t the only person that the elites stabbed in the back in 2024.

What do you think about Hunter Biden’s interview? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

