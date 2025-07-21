PoliticusUSA

PoliticusUSA

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Cheryl Jones-Head's avatar
Cheryl Jones-Head
1h

They hung Hillary with her emails, they obsessed and investigated Obama about his birth certificate, they tortured Hunter and his Dad about a laptop…we MUST NEVER stop hounding them about their rapist President and “Buddy Pedos” Trump and Epstein!

#ReleaseTheEpsteinFiles #ReleaseTheEpsteinFiles #ReleaseTheEpsteinFiles #ReleaseTheEpsteinFiles

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Shawn Hurst's avatar
Shawn Hurst
1h

Hes PISSED! (& rightfully so, IMHO.)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
24 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 PoliticusUSA LLC
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture