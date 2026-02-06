A White House that lies like the rest of us breathe wants the American people to believe that Donald Trump did not post or even see the racist video attacking the Obamas on his Truth Social account.

I have my doubts that Trump didn’t post the video that portrayed Barack and Michelle as apes, because he is a notorious control freak and infamous for his late-night blasts of dozens of social media posts.

The White House wants people to believe that one of the OG birthers was not behind and had no knowledge of the attack on the Obamas.

Semafor reported that the White House is trying to stick to this latest version of their story:

One person with direct knowledge of the situation told Semafor that Trump “had not seen the video before it got posted” and was not happy when he learned of the situation. Aides are “pretty pissed off” at the debacle, this person added, including at the person responsible for posting the video.

…

A short list of individuals are believed to have access to the president’s Truth Social account, including White House deputy chief of staff Dan Scavino and one of the president’s most devoted aides, Natalie Harp.

...

While Harp frequently posts on Trump’s account, she’s known to do so with his approval.

The source for the story said that Scavino didn’t post the video, but if it was Harp, then that sets up an entirely different possibility.

The White House Might Be Playing Word Games