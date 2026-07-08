On a day when Donald Trump claimed that America is at war with the Islamic Republic of Japan and kept referring to Zelenskyy as Putin during their meeting, the mentally failing president closed out his NATO misadventure by stumbling into a mess of his own creation when asked why he isn’t flying his Bribe Force One plane back to the US.

Trump was asked, “ I'd like you to address, uh, speculation that you're leaving Ankara not in the new Air Force One because of security concerns involving Iran. You've spoken today twice about them possibly assassinating you and possibly being successful. Did that concern have something to do with it?”

This shift in plans comes a day after a congressional investigation was launched into the plane.

The president rambled and claimed Iran is trying to kill him:

Well, I speak about it a lot because, you know, the life of a president is very dangerous. It's 5.2%. You know what a race car driver is? One tenth of 1%. A bull rider, that looks pretty dangerous. I mean, it's one tenth of 1%. No, it's, uh, 5.2% is you don't make it. You should have told me. You're an excellent reporter. I- You should have told me that years ago. Maybe I wouldn't have run. It's a very dangerous profession.

Trump keeps talking about Iran wanting him dead like it is going to rally the country around him, so something, but it was what the president said next that demonstrated how mentally gone he is.