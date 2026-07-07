Remember, almost a decade ago, when Trump would meet with NATO allies and bluster and bully? Those days are long, long gone. Donald Trump of 2026 increasingly looks like a lost old man rather than the president of the most powerful nation in the world.

PoliticusUSA is 100% independent with no political party or corporate influence. Support us by becoming a subscriber.

It was bad when Trump showed up in China looking disheveled and completely out of it, but his appearance in Turkey for the NATO summit was even worse.

Trump deboarded Bribe Force One and began looking at the assembled troops there to greet him. With no emotion, and to be honest, we can’t be totally certain that the president knew where he was or what he was looking at.

At one point, Trump just stopped walking and turned his head to look at something. The Turkish president, Erdogan, had to take Trump’s arm and stop the wandering president by directing him to keep walking forward.

Video:

This is the same Donald Trump who fell asleep on Monday during a 4th of July fireworks display that contained 850,000 munitions.

Trump obviously can’t handle anything close to a presidential schedule, but here he was showing up in Turkey and having to be guided around by the hand.

The president must have thought that he had something important to say that JD Vance couldn’t handle, so let’s see what he talked about.