Some in the media are starting to wake up to the reality that the daily breaks from reality the country is witnessing are not just Trump being Trump, which seems to be the common mentality among the mainstream media as they have figured out that Trump is the cash cow and ratings boon that they hoped for in 2024.

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The biggest corporations in media have gone from breathlessly following Trump’s every move and word to desensitizing the country to the president’s behavior by downplaying it, or in most cases, ignoring it.

Not everything is Trump being Trump.

Sometimes, there are warning signs that something is wrong or the situation is getting worse.

The president’s reaction to the criminal charges being dropped in the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool case should have been a major red flag.

Even after his own administration dropped the case and admitted that it wasn’t vandalism that caused the Reflecting Pool damage, but Trump's own handpicked contractor, the president has for days continued to insist that vandals caused the damage.

The reason for this, according to new reporting, is that Trump is feeling constant pressure and embarrassment over the Iran war.