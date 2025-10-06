If Donald Trump’s poll numbers are any indication, the 2026 midterm election could be a wave against Republicans, but with Trump and his party doing everything imaginable to rig the map toward creating more Republican seats, nothing can be taken for granted.

Californians like their current independent redistricting system, so what Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA) is asking for is a big ask.

Newsom wants the state’s voters to approve a new map temporarily, and then return to independent redistricting after the 2030 Census.

Voters may have been less inclined to support the measure before Trump sent ICE and National Guard troops into the state.

A new poll shows that Newsom’s redistricting proposal and his messaging for why it is needed right now are very effective with voters.