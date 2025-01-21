Readers like you are the sole source of support for PoliticusUSA, so please consider becoming a subscriber.

Rep. Jamie Raskin is using his position as House Judiciary Committee ranking member to help lead the charge against Donald Trump’s agenda.

Rep. Raskin reacted to Donald Trump’s extremist, unconstitutional, and potentially illegal executive orders by saying:

This is the closest margin between the parties in the House of Representatives in decades and Donald Trump received less than 50% of the popular vote, but the new governing team of MAGA zealots and billionaires is claiming some imaginary landslide mandate to push deeply unpopular and unconstitutional policies.

Our real mandate is to work together for national progress.

But the first batch of executive orders looks a lot more like the same old fanaticism and division: pardoning more than 1,000 rioters, including members of violent extremist street gangs like the Proud Boys, Oath Keepers, and 3%-ers who beat police officers as they stormed the Capitol; policies to attack the constitutional guarantee of birthright citizenship, demonize immigrants and round up the undocumented and even their American children; elevating the wish-list of his Big Oil billionaire donors over the needs of the American people and our environmental priorities; and making good on his authoritarian promises of retribution and revenge.

Democrats will continue to advance pragmatic policies to build on the strongest economy in decades created by Democratic policies, but that means increasing the minimum wage, strengthening the federal work force and unions, expanding climate action and clean energy jobs, and defending the rights and liberties of the people. We stand ready to find common ground with anyone committed to progress on these values.

In reality, Donald Trump has no mandate. He closely won the swing states and didn’t get 50% of the popular vote. The media has been giving a false impression that this is the agenda that America wants, but many people voted for Trump because they thought that he would lower prices.

So far, the only actions that Trump has taken will raise prices for millions of Americans.

Rep. Raskin is correct. Trump has no mandate, and instead of working with Democrats for the betterment of all Americans, Trump is pursuing a radical agenda that only his most hardcore supporters want.

