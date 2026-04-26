A Washington D.C. press that makes its living suckling the udder of Donald Trump was going to be completely clueless and traumatized as to why anyone would try to harm the elites in the bubbles of six and seven figure parties for a contrived event that they use to cozy up to power while broadcasting it all on television while Americans can’t afford groceries, healthcare, gasoline, and many are out of a job.

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Any person who would take or even consider violent steps probably has some serious mental health issues, because such behavior is never an answer, but instead of taking a look in the mirror and questioning whether they are to blame for platforming, normalizing, and profiting off of Trump’s devisiveness, some in the Washington, D.C. press have deciced that the problem is political rhetoric, and that Democrats are to blame as much as Trump for the culture of divisiion and extemism that currently exists in the country.

On CNN’s State Of The Union, Dana Bash interviewed Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD).

Raskin explained that he went to the White House Correspondents Dinner because he was supporting the First Amendment:

I was so happy that President Trump went to that because he had called the press the enemy of the people. There have been so many attacks on reporters there have been lawsuits brought against media entities, and so there's been this terrible assault on the First Amendment. Freedom of press and speech.

I thought last night would be a wonderful opportunity to try to reclaim the basic values of the country.

Bash then tried to blame Raskin and Democrats for using heated rhetoric against Trump, “And you have and as many of your fellow Democrats have used some heated rhetoric against the president, and do you think twice about that when something like this happens?”

It was at this point that Raskin pushed back strongly.

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