House Judiciary Committee Ranking Member Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) has been an outspoken critic of Pam Bondi and the Trump DOJ, and has attempted to bring accountability to the Department of Justice.

Raskin has sparred with Bondi during hearings, and the constitutional scholar made clear his disgust over what she has done to the Department of Justice at Donald Trump’s direction.

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Rep. Raskin had plenty to say after Bondi was fired by Trump:

Today President Trump has sacked Attorney General Pam Bondi, ending a tenure that will be remembered as a profound betrayal not only of the Department of Justice but of the American people the Department exists to serve. For the record, the DOW was under 50,000.

The Attorney General has the best lawyer’s job in America. The mission is justice, and the clients are the American people. But Pam Bondi abandoned that mission, indeed never accepted it. She never acted as anything but Donald Trump’s personal criminal defense and personal injury attorney, transforming the people’s Department of Justice into the President’s private instrument of vengeance, targeting his critics with a bureaucracy of vendetta while canceling out justice for his favored political friends and allies.

Her legacy of failure begins with the outrageous purge of prosecutors who investigated Trump’s favorite crimes, including the ones committed by the January 6 cop-beaters and insurrectionists and by Trump himself. Career public servants were driven out of DOJ not for failing the law but for upholding it. The purge of real prosecutors has corrupted DOJ and left all Americans less safe.

This shameful legacy is cemented by her grotesque mishandling of the Epstein files. She ran an historic and egregious cover-up right out of the Justice Department. Investigations into co-conspirators were shut down. She withheld three million pages of documents in defiance of the law. The names of abusers, enablers, accomplices and co-conspirators were redacted from public view while the identities of victims were exposed to the world. Under Bondi, perpetrators were coddled and survivors given the back of the hand.

Read more from Raskin below.