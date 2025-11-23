The mainstream media tends to put their ignorance on display and show how little they pay attention to much of what happens within the government when they provide America with a reaction that seems out of step with the events themselves.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s break with Trump was a long time in coming. Greene has been on mainstream media for weeks telegraphing the split with Trump, because it was made so obvious, the only element that was a surprise about Greene’s resignation was its timing.

Republicans in Congress all seem to be terrified of becoming the next Liz Cheney. None of them wants to go up against Trump and then be primaried and lose. Usually, Republicans retire or resign and then criticize Trump.

Greene didn’t announce her resignation first and then criticize Trump. She criticized Trump, then, when threatened with a primary, resigned.

Rep. Greene’s logic did make some sense. She didn’t want to fight to keep her seat and then have to spend two years in the minority because she believes that Democrats are going to win back the House.

Greene won’t be the House Republican to come to the same conclusion and head for the exits in the next few months.

However, the way Rep. Greene bolted in the face of criticism from Trump did not sit well with Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX).

Crockett said when asked about Greene’s resignation on CNN’s State Of The Union:

You know what? Honestly, I was like, you’ve got to be kidding me. You’re on the other side of the president for one week and you can’t take the heat. Imagine what it is to sit in my shoes to not only be on the opposite side of him, but to have people like her who are constantly fanning the flames of hate, and imagine what those threats look like.

