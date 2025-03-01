PoliticusUSA will fight for democracy and never bend the knee. Please support us by becoming a subscriber.

Vice President JD Vance thought that he was going to attack democracy and be able to go on a nice, quiet family ski vacation in Vermont.

He was very wrong.

Vance arrived in Vermont and was met by hundreds of protesters.

Video:

Fox News reported that Vance was forced to flee to an undisclosed location after protesters met him at the ski resort, “ More protesters met the Vance family outside of the resort, and the family ultimately had to move to an undisclosed location.”

Vermont Public radio and television spoke to some of the protesters who made it clear that yesterday’s ambush of Zelenskyy at the White House added to their numbers.

Judy Daiy of Indivisible Mod River Valley said, “This is a group of people who have always been supportive of standing with Ukraine. However, I think yesterday's performance at the White House has probably galvanized even more people to come out today.”

Attendee Cori Giroux said, “After what he did yesterday, he crossed the line. After the meeting yesterday with Zelensky, there, I mean, I feel like all of America should be out here protesting.”

The American people aren’t going to lie down quietly and allow the country to sell out Ukraine because Trump has authoritarian dreams.

Trump and Vance better get used to fleeing from an angry public because they are betraying American values.

The hundreds that show up in Vermont are just the start.

The American people are paying attention and rejecting Trump and Vance.

