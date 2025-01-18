PoliticusUSA needs your support. If you are enjoying the free articles that have no ads, please consider becoming a subscriber.

Imagine being a rich person who wants to buy access to an incoming presidential administration that is definitely up for sale. Dumping some well placed millions into Trump’s inaugural fund is the perfect place to do it. You’re told that you’re millions of dollars will get you access to the president-elect’s inauguration, and then days before the event, The New York Times reports:

Mr. Trump said many of the people who have been streaming into Washington to watch the festivities can gather to watch inaugural events at the 20,000-seat Capital One Arena, which is several blocks from the National Mall, and that he would join them there afterward.

That is likely a bitter pill to swallow for some major donors, who paid top dollar to come to the swearing-in and witness it in person. Trump officials received calls from donors on Friday asking for help getting access. The Rotunda only seats about 600 people, according to a spokesperson for the Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies.

Trump is planning on stopping by the arena as part of the inaugural parade, but this is definitely not what those wannabe oligarchs paid for.

The excuse being given is that many of the attendees to Trump’s inauguration are older, so even though the temperature will be cold, but not deadly, the ceremony was moved inside.

A more honest reason could be that one of the old people attending the event, a president-elect who is pushing 80 years old, has demonstrated decreased energy and won’t release his health records.

In my opinion, the older person they might be trying to protect by moving inside is Donald Trump.

It may seem like those who wish to be oligarchs are unimpeded in their attempt to seize governmental power, but at least in terms of the inauguration, Mother Nature delivered a bit of karma.

