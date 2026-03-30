Donald Trump has been increasing his threats against Iran because he is losing the war that he started.

Trump’s latest idea is that the United States should commit war crimes to make Iran surrender.

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The president posted on his social media site:

The United States of America is in serious discussions with A NEW, AND MORE REASONABLE, REGIME to end our Military Operations in Iran. Great progress has been made but, if for any reason a deal is not shortly reached, which it probably will be, and if the Hormuz Strait is not immediately “Open for Business,” we will conclude our lovely “stay” in Iran by blowing up and completely obliterating all of their Electric Generating Plants, Oil Wells and Kharg Island (and possibly all desalinization plants!), which we have purposefully not yet “touched.” This will be in retribution for our many soldiers, and others, that Iran has butchered and killed over the old Regime’s 47 year “Reign of Terror.”

What Trump is suggesting is a war crime.

Obliterating a civilian population’s infrastructure that is necessary for their survival is a violation of international law and a war crime.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt was asked about Trump’s potential war crimes by Garrett Haake:

The president posted this morning about, you know, his threat to that on leaving Iran. He said we might blowing up and completely obliterating all of their electric generating plans, oil wells, har Island, and possibly all desalinization plans under international laws. Striking civilian infrastructure like that is generally prohibited.

Why is the president threatening what would amount to potentially a war crime with the US military? And how do you square that with the administration repeatedly saying that the US does not target civilians?

Leavitt’s answer showed that the entire Trump administration is willing to commit war crimes.

Read more and watch the video below.