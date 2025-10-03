PoliticusUSA

PoliticusUSA

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dianne Salyer's avatar
Dianne Salyer
1h

Trump Lackey Leavitt is almost as skilled at lying as Trump is. She tends to lie all the time, but she is shallow and has no facts to back her.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Cascadienne's avatar
Cascadienne
1h

Pitiful and shameful. Surely she knows better.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 PoliticusUSA LLC
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture