DHS Secretary Kristi Noem is unqualified for the position that she holds in the federal government.

Most people assume that Noem got to be the Homeland Security Secretary because of her loyalty to Trump. Noem has no experience in national security and has never worked in homeland security.

Noem has no intel experience, but she was once the governor of South Dakota and was elected to the House.

The Trump administration claims that they are going into some of the nation’s largest cities with ICE and the National Guard to fight crime. A federal judge ruled that the National Guard can’t be deployed in Illinois, so the state is being invaded by military style ICE employees.

ICE has posed a danger to civilians and children on a daily basis in Chicago.

Gov. JB Pritzker (D-IL) held a news conference on Thursday where he asked Trump and Noem to pause operations so that kids could safely trick or treat on Halloween.

Pritzker said:

I’m asking for basic human decency. I think their response will be revealing. They’ve disrupted everything for more than two months already. Give the children and the families of Illinois a break. To Donald Trump and Kristi Noem, show us this is about something other than you just causing mayhem on our streets and visiting cruelty upon our people.

And after Halloween, if you want to actually go after the worst of the worst. Work with our local law enforcement to help us go after violent criminals. Instead, you are targeting innocent children and families, black and brown people, US citizens, hardworking parents. In essence, you are targeting all of us.

Noem’s response told the American people the truth about what Trump is really doing in Chicago.

Read and watch Noem’s response below.