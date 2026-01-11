There have been rumblings about Kristi Noem potentially being replaced as DHS Secretary for months. Trump is unhappy with Noem, not because she is leading an increasingly lawless department that has killed American citizens.

Trump is upset with Noem because DHS is consistently missing the administration’s deportation goals. Trump wants more cruelty and faster deportations.

The murder of Renee Good in Minneapolis, MN will definitely not speed things up on the deportation front. National protests are ongoing after the killing of Good.

Kristi Noem went on CNN on Sunday to try to justify the killing.

It did not go well.

On CNN’s State of the Union, Jake Tapper asked Noem, “The question is, what was she doing when she was moving her car?”

Noem answered eventually:

We are -- is, why are we arguing with a president who's working to keep people safe? Why are we arguing with law enforcement operations that have gone on in this country for years and we're working to collect murderers and rapists and drug traffickers and fraudsters off the streets of Minnesota, and we don't have local law enforcement and local elected officials that are partnering with us to help do that work?



Overwhelmingly, the people in this country said they wanted America to be safe again, that they didn't want dangerous criminals on our streets. I would encourage the elected leaders in that city and in that state to work with us, so that we can do our operations without the kind of opposition and people that are conducting and perpetuating the kind of violent rhetoric that we're seeing today.

Noem was lying. Many voters did not vote for Trump because of crime or out of a desire to see mass deportations.

The reason why Trump’s poll numbers are in the dumpster is that people voted for Trump to lower costs and reduce inflation.

Instead, ICE is in Minnesota shooting a mother of three in the face.

Noem couldn’t answer why an ICE agent shot a woman, so she changed the subject to why anyone would question Trump.

Video:

The interview got even worse.

