The Biden administration was not regarded as scandal-ridden or incompetent, but that hasn’t stopped the second Trump administration from attempting to blame the previous president for everything that goes wrong on their watch.

The Trump adminstration declared what courts have deemed a bogus crime emergency and used it as a pretext to deploy National Guard troops to American cities.

Trump’s deployment of those National Guard troops to Washington, DC, and the fact that red state governors have allowed Trump to take over their National Guard troops to do whatever he wants with them.

Without Donald Trump’s bogus crime pretext, the West Virginia National Guard troops would not have been in DC to be targeted by a shooter from Afghanistan.

The shooter was the second failure of the Trump administration, as the current president had granted him asylum in April.

Trump and his cabinet have been trying to spin their way out of responsibility for their decisions since the fatal shooting happened on Wednesday night.

One member of the West Virginia National Guard is dead, and another is in critical condition.

Yet, DHS Secretary Kristi Noem appeared on ABC’s This Week to blame Joe Biden.

Noem said:

We do believe this individual when they came into the country, we know he was unvetted. He was brought into the country by the Biden administration through Operation Allies Welcome, and then maybe vetted after that but not done well based on what the guidelines were put forward by President Biden. And now since he’s been here, we believe he could have been radicalized in his home community and in his home state.

So, as we continue to talk to his family and his contacts, more details will be revealed, and we’ll release those when it’s appropriate. But this is something that for these individuals when they’re brought into our country, it’s a dangerous situation.

If you don’t know who they are, if they’re coming from a country that’s not stable and doesn’t have a government that can help you vet them, that we shouldn’t allow it. And that’s why I’m so grateful that President Trump has taken the action that he’s taken the last few days to stop all asylum, to stop all processes that bring people into this country until we ensure that we know who these people are.

ABC’s Jon Karl asked, “So -- so you’re saying there was no vetting outside the country? Because we had been told that there had been vetting outside the country. You’re saying that there was no vetting at all by the Biden administration?”

That question sent Noem spiraling.

