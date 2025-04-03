PoliticusUSA is ad-free and never bending the knee, and you can support us by becoming a subscriber.

Donald Trump tried to dress up his disastrous trade war by slapping the name Liberation Day on it and holding an event at the White House, but the American people aren’t being fooled.

On MSNBC, Lawrence O’Donnell called out “Liberation Day” for what it really is.

Video of Lawrence O’Donnell:

O’Donnell said:

The gasoline tax in 1993 was part of a complex deficit reduction legislation bill. Huge bill signed by President Clinton that included spending cuts and tax increases aimed at reducing the deficit, which is exactly what it successfully did. It was at the time, the biggest tax increase in history, but that record has been broken.

Broken by Donald Trump, Republican Mike Pence, who signed. Grover Norquist's Anti-Tax Pledge in order to win his seat in the House of Representatives tweeted tonight, the Trump tariff tax is the largest peacet ime tax hike in US history. These tariffs are nearly 10 times the size of those imposed during the Trump-Pence administration and will cost American families over $3,500 per year.

And so tonight. We have a new winner for biggest tax increase in history. Donald Trump and his faithful and mostly cowardly supporters in Congress.

The Republican Party used to be anti-tax increase. They would lose their minds over the smallest tax increase, but under Donald Trump, most of them, with the exception of four senators, have lined up behind their party.