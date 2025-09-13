PoliticusUSA is solely funded by readers like you. Please support us by becoming a subscriber.

After Trump announced that he was too scared to go to Chicago, so he is sending the National Guard to Memphis instead, city and state leaders have been speaking out about crime in Memphis, and what they really need Trump and his party to do.

Tennessee state senator London Lamar (D) was on MSNBC’s The Weekend on Saturday, and she said:

What we need to do is continue to invest in local policing, and what we need to do is allow our local leaders to lead the way when it comes to making Memphis safe. Look, Memphis is experiencing crime challenges just like all major cities across the United States because.

Our Republican legislators and the Trump administration refuse to invest in adequate healthcare, affordable housing, increasing wages, all the determining factors of crime. And when you have a black city like Memphis that has been disinvested in for decades and decades no wonder there are challenges when it comes to public safety.

But make no mistake, this decision is a short-term band-aid effect on trying to fight crime. If we really want to get. To the meat and potatoes of this issue, send all federal resources down to improve programming for children, to improve healthcare access, to bring more affordable housing, but don't just bring the military in.

That's not gonna make any real impact on anybody's lives, but scare them for a couple of weeks.

Video clip of Sen. Lamar:

Lamar later talked about the Republican policies increasing crime and said:

Tennessee Republicans have implemented under these last seven years, they have rolled back gun laws, they have let guns flood the streets have loosened gun laws, and what you've seen was an uptick in crime. So what I would say under the last 15 years of Republican control, our community has have gotten more unsafe. Guns are the leading cause of death for children in Tennessee, and it isn't because we haven’t done so much to be tough on crime. It is because we have loosened laws around guns and making our communities unsafe and not investing in education, affordable housing, and other indicators of a good life.

And what you're seeing is, is a political stunt around messaging that this is a crime ridden city of people that don't wanna work or who are committing crimes, and that's just untrue. Memphis is an amazing city. Memphis has a history of Martin Luther King of justice, of fighting, and that is what we're gonna show America with Trump sending the National Guard. This is not gonna break us. This is gonna make our city stronger, and we're going to show you how to lead in a time where the world thinks that we are just going to fall to the Trump administration.

We're going to truly show our strength in this moment. We're gonna show that to the governor, to the Republicans, and to the Trump administration. We are ready to work.

Trump’s bogus war on crime is a publicity stunt that seems intended to distract the country from the failing economy, the Epstein files, and Trump’s ever growing list of failures.

The reason why Trump is invading Memphis is because of the Republican governor and legislature. Trump will face no legal challenges in Tennessee like he would in other blue states with Democratic governors.

Memphis is a majority-minority city, but it won’t be the easy target that Trump is hoping for, and if he isn’t careful his crime publicity stunt will backfire.

What do you think about Memphis resisting Trump? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

Leave a comment