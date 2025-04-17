Support truly independent journalism by subscribing to PoliticusUSA.

Earlier on Thursday, House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries told CNN that he believes that the United States has been in a constitutional crisis since January 20th.

Celina Stewart, CEO of the League of Women Voters, and Dianna Wynn, president of the League of Women Voters, released a statement on the crisis:

It has now been 87 days since the start of the Trump administration. From the flagrant disregard for congressional authority and governmental checks and balances to the latest action of openly defying the Supreme Court orders to bring Kilmar Abrego Garcia back home, one thing is abundantly clear: our country is in a constitutional crisis.

We the people must fight back. That is why the League of Women Voters is launching a powerful new initiative, Unite and Rise 8.5.

Unite and Rise 8.5 will engage and mobilize 8.5 million voters between now and November 2026 to protect and preserve our democratic institutions.

The foundational principles that have sustained our democracy — checks and balances, the rule of law, free and fair elections — are under direct and sustained threat. In this extraordinary moment, we cannot proceed with business as usual. All Americans — no matter who you voted for in 2024 — need to come together, stand united, and fight back to save our democracy. We cannot afford to fail the generations to come.

The goal of the action is to mobilize 8.5 million voters for the 2026 election, as Democrats in Congress currently lack the power to stop Trump. The courts still haven’t shown a willingness to go full bore into stopping the president, and the Republican Party is completely useless.

The movement that stops Trump will come from the people, and that movement involves protest and a mass mobilization of Americans who show up at the polls. America is in a constitutional crisis, and the solution to stop Trump will come from the grassroots.

What do you think about the League of Women Voters’ mobilization? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

Leave a comment