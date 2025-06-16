PoliticusUSA is independent because we are 100% supported by our readers. Please consider supporting us by becoming a subscriber.

Nearly every House Republican voted for Trump’s falsely named Big Beautiful Bill that will take healthcare away from 16 million Americans unless it is changed or final passage is voted down.

There were going to be consequences for such a vote, especially among the dozens of House Republicans who represent blue districts.

The bill has started to come due for Reps. Tom Kean Jr. (R-NJ) and Don Bacon (R-NE) as the liberal outside group Unrig Our Economy is spending $10 million on long term ads to target the two Republicans.

Punchbowl News detailed the ads:

The Kean ad is a 30-second TV spot featuring a constituent concerned about her family member’s well-being.

“I never expected to be in the position of having to worry about what happens to my mother-in-law if Medicaid ends,” the woman says. “She did everything right. But she didn’t plan for Congressman Tom Kean Jr. to cut Medicaid.”

In a new radio ad running in Nebraska, a local nonprofit leader criticizes Bacon for supporting the House GOP reconciliation bill. Bacon’s constituent says the reconciliation package will lead to thousands of people losing health care.

“Don Bacon is walking around North Omaha parades with the same people that he’s leaving behind,” the woman says in the ad.

Watch the Kean ad:

Here is the Bacon radio ad:

The Trump tax cuts for the rich legislation advanced by a single vote in the House, so these ads serve two purposes. The more immediate goal is to pressure a couple of House Republicans to vote no, and kill the bill.

If Kean and Bacon vote for final passage in the House, the ads will be used to try to defeat them next November.

Along with constituent phone calls, letters, and emails, ads like these are important because they increase the pressure.

Local news is the place where most Americans get their information. Ads that run in local markets, depending on the size of the market, can be much more effective than running a single national ad on cable news.

The goal is to separate individual House Republicans who are vulnerable in next year’s election from the herd.

House Republicans who cut taxes for the rich while taking healthcare from the American people are not going to get to fly under the radar and hide.

What do you think about the ads on the Medicaid cuts? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

Leave a comment