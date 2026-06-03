Imagine committing perjury and giving false testimony to protect your boss’s ego. That is exactly what Secretary of State Marco Rubio did on Wednesday when he refused to admit what was happening before his eyes while under oath and delivering congressional testimony.

Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA) said, “ You have been at multiple meetings with President Trump. In a moment, I'm gonna show you a video of one of these meetings. It is from last December. It's a cabinet meeting. I'm gonna ask you to focus on President Trump, and you will see that he is sleeping while you are talking.”

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Rubio responded, “Oh my God. Are you- “

Lieu continued, “Please show the video.”

Video of Rubio speaking, “Products they make and, and what American farmers grow and produce has a fair shot to be sold around the world. On i- issue after issue, that's been the case. You talk about foreign aid reforms. This is not our money. This is taxpayer money. “

Trump: ZZZZ.

Lieu asked, “Secretary Rubio-have you been at more than one meeting where President Trump has fallen asleep?”

At this moment, Marco Rubio had to choose between keeping what little credibility that he has left and protecting Donald Trump.

I think it is pretty easy to guess what Rubio chose.

Rubio launched into a defense of Trump that was jaw-droppingly bad.