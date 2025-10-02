Rep. Maxwell Frost has a gift for explaining the seemingly complicated in a simple way, so while the mainstream media is tying itself into knots trying to explain why Republicans have the ‘upper hand’ in the government shutdown, Frost cut through all of that while speaking to MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell.

MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell said, “ There’s a Republican majority in the House. There’s a Republican majority in the Senate. There’s a Republican in the White House, and they couldn’t pass the bills to keep the government running. They control everything.”

Frost explained the actual lay of the political land:

I mean, it’s really as simple as that. And all you have to do is look at the fact that the last time we were in this situation, the last time we had a government shutdown was in Trump’s first term.

So he has a habit of shutting down the government over whatever is his issue of the day. And right now. He is shutting down the government because he doesn’t want to do something to fix this healthcare system that he really broke. I mean, look at the big ugly bill that was passed. 17 million people being kicked off their health insurance.

Now we have this Affordable Care Act tax subsidy expiring. What does that mean? It essentially means that for 25 million Americans, they’re getting letters that are being sent out today. They’ll tell them that their healthcare premiums are going to go up anywhere from 50 to 300%. And what we’re saying is, let’s fix that/

Let’s make sure 17 million people don’t get kicked off their health insurance. Let’s make sure that working-class Americans are not receiving that letter. Saying they’re gonna pay more than double for their healthcare and Donald Trump wants nothing to do with it. So he said, no, I don’t wanna do that. So shut down the government.

And it all has to do with him working to continue to enrich people just like him. He was like this before he was in the White House as a CEO, taking advantage of and screwing over working families. It’s no different now that he’s president.

Video:

This is why Republicans are doomed. The GOP is fighting against lowering health insurance premiums. Republicans are fighting to make people pay more. That is why they are making up silly stories about Democrats wanting illegal aliens to have healthcare.

They can’t justify their opposition to lower health insurance premiums, given that they have already increased them.

Republicans are doomed on this shutdown. Either they cave and give Democrats a big win, or they refuse and increase health insurance premiums on the American people.

By fighting for the American people, Democrats have already won.

