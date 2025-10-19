The questions keep coming for Speaker Mike Johnson about why he has not sworn in Rep.-Elect Adelita Grijalva of Arizona. Johnson has increasingly shown signs of cracking, as for once the mainstream press has gotten a hold of some Republican hypocrisy and is not letting it go.

On ABC’s This Week, Jon Karl asked Johnson, “When are you going to swear in Representative-elect Adelita Grijalva?”

The speaker responded by trying to blame Chuck Schumer for his decision to keep the House closed, “As soon as we get back to legislative session, when Chuck Schumer allows us to turn the lights back on.”

Karl asked Johnson was he hasn’t done it already, and the speaker tried to blame Nancy Pelosi, “Because this is the way the institution works. To -- I’m following the Pelosi precedent, by the way. When my dear friend from Louisiana, Julia Letlow, was elected to fill the seat of her deceased husband because of COVID, Nancy Pelosi took days to swear her in. By the way --”

Karl asked, “Are you saying -- let me stop you. Are you saying that Nancy Pelosi refused to swear her in earlier?”

Johnson tried to change his story, “No, I’m saying -- that’s -- my very point is, this is the normal process -”-

Karl was ready for Johnson’s example, “Because my understanding is that was the date that actually the representative-elect, Letlow, at the time requested. That she had obviously -- her -- her --”

