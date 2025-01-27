PoliticusUSA is an independent, ad-free voice for what really matters to the American people. Please support us by becoming a subscriber.

At the House Republican retreat, Speaker Mike Johnson was asked House Republicans running on lowering costs and Trump imposing tariffs that will raise costs.

Johnson answered:

I'm not going to predict, um, the outcome of it. First of all, which tariffs will be enacted and how it will affect prices. We'll have to see. I think you're you're seeing a measured approach by the president. Um, tariffs clearly is going to be a part of the policy agenda from the White House. All of that.

He's done will be in the executive branch and not the legislative branch. So they'll have unilateral authority over it. But I think he's going to be wise and how he does that. I don't, I don't think you'll see across the board tariffs and you know, whole countries or whole industries. I don't believe that's what will happen.

I think he's going to deal with the unfairness that we see out in the world stage. China, for example, is a terrible trading partner. They abuse the system. They steal our intellectual property.

Video:

There was no mention in Johnson’s answer of lowering prices. It is as if now that Republicans are the ones responsible for keeping their promises on inflation and prices, they suddenly don’t want to talk about those issues anymore.

Speaker Johnson was also trying to create some distance between Trump’s tariffs and House Republicans by claiming that the legislative branch has nothing to do with the tariffs.

Even Mike Johnson knows that the tariffs are a terrible idea that will increase prices, but he refuses to say it, so he has to try to do a song and dance around the issue that Republicans ran an entire campaign on just a few months ago.

House Republicans have no answers except to falsely claim that tax cuts for the rich will lower grocery prices, so this is what the nation is going to get. Prices and costs are going to go up as Mike Johnson will continue to try to change the subject.

