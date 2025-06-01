PoliticusUSA

PoliticusUSA

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Fred Phillips's avatar
Fred Phillips
1h

Johnson is a snake posing as a Christian!!!!!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Bren M's avatar
Bren M
1h

Just another alternative fact brought to you by the fascist Repugnicant Party.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
48 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 PoliticusUSA LLC
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture