Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R-LA) is trying to sell the tax cut extension for the rich that will be paid for by cuts to food and healthcare, which is a lie, and on Meet The Press, Johnson was asked multiple times for proof of his claims of Medicaid fraud.

Johnson was asked, “I think it's important to point out, the CBO is not saying specifically those 4.8 million are engaging in fraud. They say many will lose coverage because of paperwork, red tape, or failing and falling short of the new rules. So just let me ask you directly, do you have any actual proof that these people are engaging in fraud? Millions of Americans, as you say.”

Johnson spun his lies:

This is a very important distinction. Those 4.8 million people will not lose their Medicaid unless they choose to do so. I will go into any town hall in any district in America and explain what this is, and every single person will nod their heads and go, "Oh, that makes sense." You're telling me that you're going to require the able-bodied, these young men, for example, okay, to only work or volunteer in their community for 20 hours a week, and that's too cumbersome for them? I'm not buying it. \

The American people are not buying it. This is a new requirement. It should've been put in a long time ago. And the people who are complaining that these people are going to lose their coverage because they can't fulfill their paperwork, this is minor enforcement of this policy, and it follows common sense. When people work, when able-bodied young men work, it's good for them, for their dignity, their purpose. And it's good for the community they're in. If you can't find a job, then volunteer in your community for 20 hours and you will meet the requirement. That is a basic, minimal standard.

Kristen Welker asked Johnson again for proof to support his Medicaid claims and Johnson said, “There is a tremendous amount of fraud in Medicaid. It's undisputed. Tens of billions of dollars every year are lost in fraud to Medicaid. So there's another category of people, 1.2 million, that are totally ineligible to be on the program. We also have evidence of people who are listed and enrolled in multiple programs in multiple states simultaneously, and they are cheating the system. I'm going to say this very clearly: our legislation preserves Medicaid, strengthens Medicaid for the people who actually need it and deserve it. And we're going to get rid of the fraud, waste and abuse, and that is a long time overdue.”

Welker clarified that some of what Johnson was referring to was improper paperwork, and not fraud.

Speaker Johnson is living in a fantasy land of lies. Johnson’s claims that there will be amazing economic growth under Trump’s tax cuts have been disproven by decades worth of research.

Trickle-down economics does not work.

Johnson is lying about Medicaid not being cut, and it is telling because when a political party has to lie about what is in their legislation, it is a bill that is so bad and damaging that they are trying to hide the truth from the American people.

Mike Johnson has no proof, and when asked for it, it became clear that he has nothing.

