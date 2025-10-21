Speaker Mike Johnson has closed down the House for a month because he thinks that he can bully Democrats into passing his CR. Johnson is also stuck with an unpopular agenda and daily questions about why he still hasn’t sworn in a Democratic Rep.-elect congresswoman.

Johnson has created a quagmire for himself on the orders of Donald Trump.

This is all happening at Trump’s direction.

Speaker Johnson has retreated to fantasy about the No Kings protest being violent and the left being more violent than the right.

Johnson’s daily press conferences have gone from being about the government shutdown to being about the speaker trying to spin the left as violent.

Last weekend, a 1/6 criminal that Donald Trump had pardoned was arrested again for threatening to kill House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY).

At his Tuesday press conference that was supposed to be about the government shutdown, Johnson was asked, “ Mr. Speaker, getting back to the threat to Hakeem Jeffries, this is one of a number of individuals that were, pardon, as a result of January 6th, who have been rearrested on various charges. Did President Trump make a mistake by just offering up a blanket pardon? For every single person that was convicted as a result of this?”

If you thought Mike Johnson would criticize Trump for pardoning all the 1/6 criminals, you would be mistaken.

You can read Johnson’s response below.