On Monday, Trump made it clear that he wants to send National Guard troops to Chicago by attacking the city and Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker.

Video:

Trump said:

I was telling some of the people that in a certain way, you really want to be asked to go. You know, I hate to barge in on a city and then be treated horribly by corrupt politicians and bad politicians, like a guy like Pritzker. He ought to spend more time in the gym. Actually, this guy is a disaster.

Gavin Newsom is a disaster. When we went, we saved Los Angeles. You wouldn't have been able to have the Olympics in Los Angeles. You're barely able to have it now. They did lose 25,000 houses to a fire. That should have never occurred, because they didn't let the water come down from the Pacific Northwest, which you guys don't want to write about. I had to break into the water supply to let the water down, and even now we want more. We can have much more. It's less than half of what should be coming in. I don't know, they have a political thing about it. It's like the craziest thing I've ever seen.

Trump also called Chicago a killing field, which was totally inaccurate. Chicago has seen a 40% decline in shootings, a historic decline in violent crime, and 32% drop in murders in the first half of 2025.

If Trump thinks that murders are up in Chicago, it’s because that’s what Fox News is telling him.

It isn’t a coincidence that the governors considering 2028 presidential campaigns are suddenly seeing National Guard troops deployed to address imaginary crime waves.

All cities deal with crime issues.

It is the height of arrogant delusion for one of the most obese presidents in US history to tell a governor to go to the gym. The next time Donald Trump works out in a gym will be the first.

Trump is infamous for avoiding exercise because he thinks that people only have a finite amount of energy in their bodies and that energy should not be depleted by exercise.

Donald Trump is not a person who should be criticizing anyone’s weight or fitness. The fact that he is criticizing Gov. Pritzker suggests that he views him as a formidable opponent.

Trump is reportedly planning to deploy the National Guard to Chicago. The response will be the next step in the fight for democracy.

What do you think about Trump telling JB Prtizker to work out? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

