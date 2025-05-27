PoliticusUSA

PoliticusUSA

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ann jones's avatar
Ann jones
2h

Would not be the least bit surprised!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Flea's avatar
Flea
2h

This blob of plasma that someone named president disgusts me then and now.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
49 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 PoliticusUSA LLC
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture