There have been allegations dating back to Trump’s first term that he was selling pardons.

A sexual abuse lawsuit against Rudy Giuliani in 2023 alleged that Trump’s lawyer was selling pardons for $2 million and splitting the money with Trump.

Giuliani has been shipped out of Trump’s orbit, and it appears that pardons are still for sale.

The New York Times reported:

Mr. Walczak’s pardon application argued that his criminal prosecution was motivated more by his mother’s efforts for Mr. Trump than by his admitted use of money earmarked for employees’ taxes to fund an extravagant lifestyle.

Still, weeks went by and no pardon was forthcoming, even as Mr. Trump issued clemency grants to hundreds of other allies.

Then, Ms. Fago was invited to a $1-million-per-person fund-raising dinner last month that promised face-to-face access to Mr. Trump at his private Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Fla.

Less than three weeks after she attended the dinner, Mr. Trump signed a full and unconditional pardon.

The report is not a direct connection between cash and pardons, but it doesn’t seem to be a coincidence that there have been reports of pardons being sold with at least some of the money doing to Trump, but it would be an awfully big coincidence if a pardon were issued three weeks after giving Trump a million dollars.

There is a lot of corruption in this administration, but it is important that it doesn’t become normalized. Trump has spent his adult life skirting around the edges of the law by using other people as an end-around to keep his hands clean, or at least avoid any accountability.

Because of the Supreme Court’s presidential immunity decision, Trump’s potential corruption can be more out in the open.

The country is less than 6 months into Trump’s term, and the signs of rampant corruption are everywhere.

What do you think of the potential of Trump selling pardons? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

