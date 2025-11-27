PoliticusUSA Thanksgiving SALE! 20% off a yearly subscription through 11/28 only.

When people at the highest levels of the media and other elites in places like politics talk about the challenges of life in America in 2025, they often do so with a detached and observational tone.

Because they really don’t know what it is like to open up your electric bill and wonder how you are going to afford that this month, or they don’t understand what it feels like to go get your regular prescriptions refilled and be told that, thanks to “changes” your medication is no longer, or it is now costly.

Even though Trump keeps fantasizing about two-dollar-a-gallon gas, you may have winced as you filled up your tank to go see family and friends on the holiday.

The only reason that grocery prices on some items are lower over the holidays is that supermarkets are taking a loss in a desperate bid to get people into stores to buy other, more expensive items. Retailers are expected to raise prices immediately after the start of the new year.

With all that has to be done just to keep your head above water, it would be easy to forget about all of the things that we should be grateful for.

Trump and many in the media are failing because they can’t relate to the struggle that most people are enduring right now. When Trump talks about grocery prices, he might as well be discussing flying in space, because he has the same level of personal experience with both.

My Thanksgiving wish for you is that for one day, you can ignore politics. If you have enough or more than enough to eat, enjoy every single bite. If you are surrounded by people you love, enjoy them, laugh and smile, and understand that the moment you are in should be embraced and enjoyed. I wish that every single person who reads this feels warm, safe, and loved, because that is what really matters.

These difficult times are showing signs of coming to an end. The current administration and party in charge are failing. They are being rejected by the vast majority of Americans.

If you are one of our readers from around the world for whom today is just another Thursday, and not a holiday, I wish the same for you.

Regular stories will resume on Friday.

Happy Thanksgiving, everyone.