With questions about Trump’s mental decline getting louder, NBC News and Meet The Press decided to cut a part of an interview with Donald Trump that raised questions about the current president’s mental state.

This is what Meet The Press aired:

Trump says that he thinks the economy will do fantastically and then Kristen Welker goes to a question about a recession.

There is a section that Meet The Press cut that came before the recession topic.

Here is the transcript:

PRES. DONALD TRUMP:

You know, my four years were phenomenal, as you know. The stock market. In fact, even though we had to go through the Covid thing, that horrible situation with Covid, we did numbers — and when I gave it over, when I handed it over, the election was rigged, and I handed it — and because of that, we have a lot of problems, by the way. But when I handed it over, what happened? The market was higher than it was previous to just previous to Covid coming in. Nobody could believe it. The stock market, I’m talking about.

KRISTEN WELKER:

I don’t want to look back, but you did take your case to court about that.

PRES. DONALD TRUMP:

No, you got to look back.

KRISTEN WELKER:

You took your case to court about your allegations against the election. Let me ask you, sir —

PRES. DONALD TRUMP:

Ah, no no no. There’s no question about it. The election was rigged. The facts are in. And it’s still being litigated. Let’s go.

KRISTEN WELKER:

You did take your case to court more than 60 times —

PRES. DONALD TRUMP:

No, no, sure.

KRISTEN WELKER:

– and didn’t win those cases.

PRES. DONALD TRUMP:

Sure. And I won a lot of court cases —

KRISTEN WELKER:

Just to button that up though, sir, just to button that up —

PRES. DONALD TRUMP:

What are you talking about? The election of —

KRISTEN WELKER:

How worried are you —

PRES. DONALD TRUMP:

Are we talking about the election of 2020?

KRISTEN WELKER:

No, let’s talk about the here and now. Let’s talk about here and now —

PRES. DONALD TRUMP:

The election of 2020?

KRISTEN WELKER:

Let’s not talk about — let’s talk about here and now. Are you worried about a recession?

Here is the part that didn’t air on NBC:

Why did NBC not air this segment? That is a question that we will discuss below.

Did Meet The Press Sane Wash Trump?