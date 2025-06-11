PoliticusUSA is independent and speaking out, but we need your help. Please consider supporting our work by becoming a subscriber.

One of the classic mistakes that congressional majorities often make that leads to wave elections that sweep them out of office is supporting an unpopular piece of legislation because their party controls the White House, and the president wants the bill passed.

These votes are ones that lead to lost House and Senate seats in the midterm elections. Midterms often don’t turn on the fall campaign itself, but the die is often cast long before voters cast their ballots.

Donald Trump refused to listen to Senate Republicans who told him that his idea of passing his entire legislative agenda in one piece of legislation was bad and fraught with potential political peril.

Trump got his way, and the consequences are beginning to be visible.

A large majority of Americans are opposed to the Big Beautiful Bill.

According to a new poll from Quinnipiac University:

As the Senate debates the GOP tax and spending bill titled One Big Beautiful Bill Act and President Donald Trump pushes for a July 4 deadline to sign it, voters 53 - 27 percent oppose the legislation, with 20 percent not offering an opinion, according to a Quinnipiac (KWIN-uh-pea-ack) University national poll of registered voters released today.

Republicans 67 - 10 percent support the bill, with 22 percent not offering an opinion.

Democrats 89 - 2 percent oppose the bill, with 10 percent not offering an opinion.

Independents 57 - 20 percent oppose the bill, with 23 percent not offering an opinion.

Nearly half of voters (47 percent) think federal funding for Medicaid should increase, 40 percent think it should stay about the same, and 10 percent think federal funding for Medicaid should decrease.

Among Republicans, 21 percent think federal funding for Medicaid should increase, 56 percent think it should stay about the same, and 18 percent think it should decrease.

Among Democrats, 69 percent think federal funding for Medicaid should increase, 27 percent think it should stay about the same, and 2 percent think it should decrease.

Among independents, 47 percent think federal funding for Medicaid should increase, 39 percent think it should stay about the same, and 11 percent think it should decrease.

Just 10% of Americans want to cut Medicaid, and 77% of Republicans think that Medicaid should either stay the same or increase. Just 18% of Republicans support Medicaid cuts.

Voters oppose the Big Beautiful Bill 53%-27%. Only 67% of Republicans support the legislation.

It is clear that the American people don’t want taxes to be cut for the rich while healthcare and food assistance are cut.

The Big Beautiful Bill is the sort of legislation that causes wave elections that sweep the majority party out of power.

Republicans in the House and Senate still have a chance to save themselves by killing this bill. Republicans who vote for this bill could be voting themselves out of office.

