PoliticusUSA

PoliticusUSA

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bea's avatar
Bea
37m

It doesn’t matter what happens to the bill. These Republicans have to be voted out of office forever after kissing the ass of the most destructive demented abomination of a president. Only way they can be saved is if they take their responsibility, seriously and impeach the son of a bitch and his entire regime.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Terrie's avatar
Terrie
36m

It think whoever votes for it , regardless of party, should be voted out T the earliest opportunity.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
29 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 PoliticusUSA LLC
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture