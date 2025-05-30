PoliticusUSA is 100% solely supported by readers like you. If you find our news and information valuable, please consider supporting us by becoming a subscriber.

It would be political malpractice if Democrats didn’t try.

Senate Republicans are fighting with each other over what should be included in the tax cuts legislation. Some Senators like Ron Johnson (R-WI) want more spending cuts while others like Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) oppose the Medicaid cuts. All of the various factions are certain that they have enough votes to kill the bill.

House Republicans are still fighting with each other over the details of the final legislation, and House Republicans are arguing with Senate Republicans over the final legislation.

Senate Democrats have an opening as a group of Senate Republicans oppose the clean energy cuts in the House-passed bill.

Politico reported on the Senate Democratic strategy as devised by Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY):

The Senate minority leader said his caucus is looking to make it politically untenable for Majority Leader John Thune and his members to follow House Republicans in gutting green credits under the Biden-era climate law. Those credits, Schumer points out, have widely benefited red states.

How Senate Democrats will do it: Ramp up the public pressure campaign Schumer kick-started Thursday against the basckdrop of a rooftop solar field in Manhattan, and force Republicans to take tough votes through eventual vote-a-rama amendments.

“There are a whole number of Republicans, particularly those that have a lot of clean-energy investments in their states, who really didn’t like what the House did,” Schumer told Lisa. “And the question is: Will they be able to put enough pressure on Thune, or even vote [with us] on some amendments?”

Joe Biden is the one who decided to put a lot of the clean energy build-up in red states. Biden’s decision has made it possible for Democrats to have a leverage point to use against Republicans and the “Big Beautiful Bill.”

Senate Democrats would not have this opening if Biden had decided to put the clean energy investments in strictly blue states.

Biden made an incredibly savvy decision, which could potentially help Democrats cause Trump to fail on a part of his agenda in 2025. Biden made the choices that he did because he tried to be a president for all Americans, which is how he set up Trump, who is a president for the few, to fail.

