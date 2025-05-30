PoliticusUSA

PoliticusUSA

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mary Susan Zavos's avatar
Mary Susan Zavos
1h

Good for Biden. He knew how to be a president to all!!.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Charlize Brown's avatar
Charlize Brown
1h

Can you tell me why no one is easing the HUGE RES FLAGS on the issues relating to judicial powers being taken away? It makes me sick to think you are all falling for the diversion tactics and if you allow those judicial sections to survive, you are all handing trump his dictatorship on a platter

Why is the media ignoring these EXTREMELY and much more important issues in that big beautiful bill

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by Sarah Jones & Jason Easley and others
13 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 PoliticusUSA LLC
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture