Some staff at the FBI appear to be unhappy with the direction that Donald Trump is taking the bureau.

NBC’s Ken Dilanian posted on X:

Fired FBI executive Brian Driscoll was just clapped out of an FBI facility in Virginia as more than 200 people paid tribute. “People are pissed,” says a source.

Trump has been pushing out non-partisan officials in favor of loyalists since he took office.

Dilanian also posted that Trump purged an FBI official who lost his wife last month to cancer:

Also pushed out in the Trump/Patel/Bongino FBI purge was Walter Giardina, sources tell me. He is a Marine veteran of the Iraq war. Last month he lost his wife, who was 49, to pancreatic cancer.

According to the FBI Agents Association, hold on to you hats, the Trump administration is violating the process for FBI agent employment reviews:

The FBI Agents Association (FBIAA) is deeply concerned by reports that FBI Special Agents—case agents and senior leaders alike—are going to be summarily fired without due process for doing their jobs investigating potential federal crimes. Agents are not given the option to pick and choose their cases, and these Agents carried out their assignments with professionalism and integrity. Most importantly, they followed the law. There is a review process when employment actions are taken against Agents.

The process was established so that the FBI could remain independent and apolitical. FBI leadership committed—both publicly and directly to FBIAA—that they would abide by that process. We urge them to honor that commitment and follow the law. If these Agents are fired without due process, it makes the American people less safe. Agents need to be focused on their work and not on potentially being illegally fired based on their assignments. FBIAA is actively reviewing all legal options to defend our members. We will always have the backs of FBI Agents.

The statement from the FBI Agents Association hits the nail on the head. What Trump and his minions are doing is attempting to dismantle the independence of the FBI.

People like Driscoll are getting fired because they are not Trump loyalists.

What is interesting is that applauding Driscoll as he exits the building is a gesture of resistance to the regime. When the FBI agents investigated Trump, they were doing their jobs.

The same FBI also investigated Hunter Biden, and the Trump administration has fired no one from that investigation.

If Republicans lose in the midterm election, it is easy to envision Trump’s hold on the federal government coming apart.

The agents who applauded Driscoll were expressing their dissatisfaction with his firing, and this dissatisfaction at the FBI is being echoed in many corners of the country, particularly under the current administration.

