The western swing of the Fighting Oligarchy tour kicks off tomorrow in Las Vegas, Nevada, and Sen. Bernie Sanders’s team made several announcements involving new guests and crowd size:

Sen. Bernie Sanders today announced new speakers and artists joining the third swing of his "Fighting Oligarchy" tour. More than 51,000 people have said they would attend town halls during this week's leg of the tour, including more than 25,000 for the event in Denver.

In addition to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) throughout the tour, Rep. Greg Casar (D-Texas) in Tucson, and Rep. Steven Horsford (D-Nev.) in Las Vegas, three new speakers were added to the Denver town hall:

Alvaro Bedoya, an FTC Commissioner who was yesterday illegally fired by President Trump

Jimmy Williams, President of the International Union of Painters and Allied Trades (IUPAT)

Kim Cordova, President of United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) Local 7

The Senator also announced the music lineup for the tour, which includes Calexico headlining the Arizona events. The Las Vegas High School Mariachi band will perform at the first stop; Rootbeer Richie and the Reveille will play in Greeley; Freedom Singers Gospel and Xiuhtezcatl will each perform a set in Denver.

The event in Denver, where 25,000 people have already RSVPed will be held at Civic Center Park. Attendees are being urged to use public transportation, carpool, or ride share to get to the rally due to congestion that is likely to be caused by the expected crowd size.

The Fighting Oligarchy Tour has been coming to swing House districts that are currently held by Republicans. The goal is to mobilize people in these districts to fight oligarchy, stand up to Republicans, and potentially flip House seats to Democrats in 2026.

Grassroots outrage at the billionaire class is sweeping the country and is even being felt in Republican districts.

Sanders, AOC, and other progressives are leading the charge while appealing to a mass audience.

The Fighting Oligarchy Tour resumes tomorrow at 1 PM local time (4 PM ET).

