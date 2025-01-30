PoliticusUSA is ad-free because of the support of our readers. To support our work, please consider becoming a subscriber.



After the fatal collision between the military helicopter and the American Airlines jet at Reagan International Airport, Trump addressed the nation and said:

We must have only the highest standards for those who work in our aviation system. I changed the Obama standards from very mediocre at best to extraordinary.

And then when I left office and Biden took over, he changed them back to lower than ever before. I put safety first, Obama, Biden and the Democrats put policy first, and they put politics at a level that nobody's ever seen because this was the lowest level. Their policy was horrible, and their politics was even worse.

An FAA investigation will determine how this fatal accident happened, but as is Trump’s norm, he will always find someone else to blame.

Former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg set the record straight in a post on X:

Despicable. As families grieve, Trump should be leading, not lying. We put safety first, drove down close calls, grew Air Traffic Control, and had zero commercial airline crash fatalities out of millions of flights on our watch. President Trump now oversees the military and the FAA. One of his first acts was to fire and suspend some of the key personnel who helped keep our skies safe. Time for the President to show actual leadership and explain what he will do to prevent this from happening again.

Trump is incapable of leadership. Trump’s politics of division and blame mandate that he must always be turning people against each other, and there is no situation where he will not insert partisan politics to cast blame on others.

Donald Trump is the president. He is now in charge. Barack Obama left office almost a decade ago.

Buttigieg was right. The Biden administration improved airline safety and had zero commercial fatalities in four years. Trump came into office and started firing the people who keep our skies safe.

Former Sec. Buttigieg was correct. The President should be trying to get to the bottom of what happened in order to make sure that it never happens again, not blaming his political opponents.

