Pete Buttigieg is calling out Donald Trump and Elon Musk for mocking a data breach that could cost Americans their lives.

Video of Buttigieg:

Buttigieg talked about Trump and Musk mocking the Trump cabinet for accidentally giving Yemen military stroke plans to a journalist.

Sec. Buttigieg spoke about why Trump and Musk think this is a joke:

This is all a game to them. Nobody in Donald Trump's family is on a ship in the Mediterranean. Nobody in Elon Musk's family is at risk from the kinds of economic or security harms that are going on here. They, think all of this is a joke or a game because these are incredibly rich, powerful men who frankly don't have to worry about the kinds of things most Americans do.

And look, this is part of a bigger pattern, right? The sloppiness and the incompetence, whether it's firing the people who were in charge of keeping our nuclear weapons safe, apparently by accident, and then scrambling to hire them back on, whether it's sending an email to try to buy out air traffic controllers in the middle of an air traffic control shortage, and then scrambling after a plane crash to say, oh, that, that never applied to them whether it's that Doge site, their so-called wall of receipts.