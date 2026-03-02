Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth was put out in front of the nation as the first American official to brief the country on the Trump administration’s war with Iran.

The first person to tell the American people live what the government is doing wasn’t the President Of The United States, but his defense secretary, who has never led a war operation before.

Trump likely sent Hegseth out there because he wanted someone who could sound like they were talking tough and being strong.

What Hegseth brought to the briefing was childishness and tantruming because he doesn’t want the truth to be told.

There was a great amount of empty what I would call toddler talk, such as Hegseth saying:

No stupid rules of engagement. No nation building quagmire, no democracy building exercise. No politically correct wars. We fight to win and we don’t waste time or lives as the president warned. An effort of this scope will include casualties. War as hell, and always will be. A grateful nation honors the four Americans we have lost thus far, and those injured. The absolute best of America.

Video:

In case you are wondering what this gibberish means, Pete Hegseth announced that he wasn’t going to tell you what any of this meant, but he and Trump don’t think that the American people need to know.

Hegseth said, “I think it’s one of those fallacies for a long time that this department or presidents or others should tell the American people this and our, and our enemies. By the way, here’s exactly what we’ll do. Here’s exactly how long we’ll go. Here’s exactly how far we’ll go. Here’s what we’re willing to do and not do. It’s foolishness.”

The American people are paying for this war, and Americans are dying in this war, but we don’t need to know what’s going.

The childishness didn’t stop there, as Hegseth attacked the left.

Hegseth Demands The Left And Media Stop Talking About Endless War

