Sec. of Defense Pete Hegseth is appearing before the Senate Appropriations Committee and asking for more taxpayer money to pay for Trump’s war with Iran. Hegseth wants an additional $88 billion for the war, even though Trump and Hegseth have constantly stated that the war is over and the United States has won.

Democratic Senators on the committee came prepared with tough questions for Hegseth about how the war is going and the US objectives in the Iran war.

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Deputy Minority Whip Sen. Brian Schatz (D-HI) said while questioning Hegseth:

The question is not, do we kick ass? It's when do we decide to use kinetic engagement to extend our power across th- the globe? And it's clear that Iran still retains enough conventional missile capability to attack our bases and our interests in the region. Now, it's true that the Blue Water Navy is destroyed. It's also true, and you know this, that the IRGC has something that you may not call a navy, but it's got capabilities to, to touch us with drones and missiles and lay mines in the Strait of Hormuz, preventing their nuclear capability.

It's also true that if you bomb the crap out of a place, they're gonna have less capabilities by the end of it, but it's also true that we have not eliminated their nuclear capability, and whatever duration we've set them back actually pales in comparison to the, and I'll say it, the Obama nuclear deal, which we did without having to put our people in harm's way. A

nd then the last objective, which has become a new objective, is open up the Strait of Hormuz, but the Strait of Hormuz was open before this war started. And so you tell my constituents why this war is going so well?

Hegseth’s answer was not great and demonstrated why the US is not winning this war.