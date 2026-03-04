When a president has a cabinet that is full of loyalists, many of whom formerly worked at a cable news network that critics refer to as state television, the administration is likely to struggle to speak to and rally a large and diverse nation like the United States.

Before Trump plucked him to run the Pentagon, Pete Hegseth was a C-level talent on Fox News who spent his time with other C-level talents on Fox and Friends Weekend.

Hegseth has never possessed the biography or gravitas to sound like a serious leader who can rally the country around a war if necessary.

After his first attempt at an Iran briefing was a mess that reflected the contradictory excuses for this administration’s war of choice, Hegseth tried again on Wednesday morning.

PoliticusUSA is non-partisan. Our news and opinions are independent. Support us by becoming a subscriber.

The Secretary of Defense promised to deliver America more of the least popular war in US history.

Hegseth said:

Thus far, operation Epic Fury has delivered twice the air power of shock and awe of Iraq in 2003 minus Paul Bremmer and the nation building. The campaign has seven times the intensity of Israel’s previous operations against Iran during the 12 day war, seven times. And as President Trump said, more and larger waves are coming.

We are just getting started. We are accelerating not decelerating. Iran’s capabilities are evaporating by the hour, while American strength grows fiercer, smarter and utterly dominant, more bombers and more fighters are arriving just today and now with complete control of the skies, we will be using 500 pound thousand pound.

And 2,000-pound GPS and laser-guided precision gravity bombs, of which we have a nearly unlimited stockpile.

The Trump administration responded to the American people saying that they don’t want this war by promising more war.

Video of Hegseth:

Hegseth also had a reason for why the American people are opposed to this war.

It is all the media’s fault.