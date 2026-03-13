The Trump administration’s handling of the Iran war is making the Bush administration’s handling of the invasion of Iraq look like masterful military strategy.

Each day of the ongoing war, new details emerge about how the Trump administration made a series of incorrect assumptions in their war planning that have led to the current situation.

CNN reported:

The Pentagon and National Security Council significantly underestimated Iran’s willingness to close the Strait of Hormuz in response to US military strikes while planning the ongoing operation, according to multiple sources familiar with the matter.

President Donald Trump’s national security team failed to fully account for the potential consequences of what some officials have described as a worst-case scenario now facing the administration, the sources said.

It is mindboggling that the administration would not consider the possibility that Iran would close down the Strait of Hormuz, because Middle East experts, and previous administrations, have believed for decades that the Iranian regime was threatened, it would block the strait.

This potential for this response from Iran was not unknown or unforeseen.

One of the most tried and true signals that any administration is losing on an issue is when the Executive Branch starts complaining about media coverage as Sec. Pete Hegseth did on Friday.

Hegseth said:

Some in this crew in the press just can’t stop. Allow me to make a few suggestions. People look up at the TV and they see banners, they see headlines. I, I used to be in that business and I know that everything is written intentionally. For example, a banner or a headline, Mideast war intensifies splashing on the screen the last couple of days alongside visuals of civilian or energy targets that Iran has hit because that’s what they do.

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