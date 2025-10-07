Gov. JB Pritzker (D-IL) seems to scare Donald Trump. Maybe it is because Pritzker is not afraid and seems willing to do anything to fight back to protect his state, but there is something about Gov. Pritzker that upsets Trump.

As the Trump administration prepares to send Texas National Guard troops into Chicago, Gov. Pritzker sat down with Rachel Maddow on MSNBC and discussed the current situation in Illinois and where he fears Trump’s military invasion might be heading.

Maddow asked Pritzker where he thought this was all going, and the governor responded:

Next year, I fear that what they’re gonna do is deploy these folks eventually to polling places and say they’re protecting the vote.

Donald Trump knows that without shenanigans and without this, these breaches of the constitution, he’s gonna lose the Congress and if he loses, he’s gonna immediately, in the aftermath of the election, do what he said he might do in 2020, which is use the military to confiscate the ballot boxes and count the votes claiming that there’s fraud.

