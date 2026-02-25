By design, Rachel Maddow doesn’t pay much attention to Donald Trump’s words on her MS NOW show. Maddow doesn’t run many, if any, video clips of Trump. She doesn’t extensively quote Trump. One of the most-watched hosts on cable news reminds her viewers to always pay attention to the actions behind Trump’s words.

When Trump gives a big speech like a State Of The Union, one of the highlights of having Maddow host the MS NOW roundtable is that she often rapid-fire fact-checks the president in real time.

After Trump’s tedious State Of The Union, Maddow quickly offered corrections on some of Trump’s biggest lies.

Maddow said:

You have just experienced the longest State of the Union ever in the State of the Union history. It wasn’t just the feeling you had, it was the math. Over an hour and 47 minutes, the president blowing out of the water, the previous record for the longest state of the Union speech ever a record he himself set last year in terms of the length of the speech, which I think will probably be the bottom line that people take away from the speech was just how achingly long it was. Part of that was because of the pace.

The president proceeded through this speech with two remarkably different speeds. At the very beginning. He was speaking very quickly and very excitedly, and he ran through a number of striking lies on economic matters.

At the very beginning of the speech. He talked about having inherited the worst inflation in the history of the country, completely ignoring the fact that the worst inflation in the history of the country was in the 1980s and the 1920s. He then talked about gas prices and misstated them dramatically.

