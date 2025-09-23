It was the people who got Jimmy Kimmel back on the air. If people had stayed silent, Kimmel would still be suspended because Disney had bent the knee to Trump for a second time, and there was no indication that they were planning on standing up.

While talking about Jimmy Kimmel on her MSNBC show, Rachel Maddow said:

This is where we are right now. These were protests on Thursday and on Friday and on Saturday and on Sunday and today all about ABC taking comedian Jimmy Kimmel off the air after threats from the Trump administration, effectively directing them to do so. And those protests were in New York and in Los Angeles?

Yes.

But also in places like Central Washington State, Yakima, Wisconsin, and Mount Kisco, New York, we saw Vice President Harris herself join the calls, condemning the Trump administration and ABC for doing that. She put out a statement last week calling it an outright abuse of power.

We saw statements of protest from her, from President Obama, from the former president of Disney, um, ABC's parent company, Michael Eisner. We saw pushback from every other comedian in TV who Trump has pushed to get rid of, including Stephen Colbert, who CBS should maybe un-cancel. Now that everybody can agree what cowards they were too.

We saw statements of protest from basically all of Hollywood and the music business and the unions and the ACLU and every celebrity you've ever heard of, and people canceling their Disney+ subscriptions and people who make shows and movies for ABC and Disney saying they would never make shows and movies for that company again, as long as this decision stood.

