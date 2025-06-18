PoliticusUSA is 100% supported by readers like you, so please consider supporting us by becoming a subscriber.

While Trump was standing outside watching workers put in a new flagpole at the White House because that seems to be what 79 year old presidents with no interest in working do, a reporter asked him about a question that let the president ramble on about 60 Minutes and Kamala Harris.

Trump said:

They'll do a great job with it, but so what they did is they interviewed 60 Minutes, they interviewed Kamala. Her answer was horrendous, I would say election threatening.

This is the day before the election. Her answer was election threatening was so incompetent, so they took the entire answer out and they took another answer to another question and put it in, and they did that. I understand a number of times, but you don't have to do it a number of times. The main question they asked.

And we caught 'em and they're very embarrassed by it. And they're working on a settlement now. But think of it, did you ever hear of that one before? They took the entire, every word, threw it out, put another answer, didn't I think. Do you think they do that for me?

The reporter answered, “I think it happens daily.”

Trump claimed to be totally unaware of the sanewashing being done for him, “ Well, I've never seen it. I've, I thought I've seen everything that I've never seen and it's very embarrassing.”

What the reporter was referring to was the mainstream media’s regular habit of parsing Trump’s quotes, in some cases rewriting them, and in others adding to them to make Trump seem normal and to minimize the signs of presidential decline.

Sanewashing can also include editing out part of Trump’s comments to make him seem more normal than he is. The media does a great of filtering when they report on Trump that they have not done for other recent presidents.

The White House has made it even easier for corporate press to sanewash Trump by not releasing transcripts of the president’s comments.

Everything that Trump has claimed that 60 Minutes did in the Harris interview is not true, but that hasn’t stopped the corporate owner of CBS from pursuing a settlement because they have a merger pending that needs Trump administration approval.

The media sanewashes Trump, and at least one person was brave enough to say it out loud.

