Three days before Christmas in 2025, when the American people were busy with the holidays, the president announced that he was seeking money from Congress to build a new class of battleships that would, to no one’s surprise, be named after Donald Trump.

Here is how the official press release described these ships:

These new battleships will stand as the centerpiece of the Navy’s Golden Fleet initiative and will be the first of its kind providing dominant firepower and a decisive advantage over adversaries by integrating the most advanced deep-strike weapons of today with the revolutionary systems of the years ahead.

Engineered to outmatch any foreign adversary, the new battleship class will be the centerpiece of naval power. At triple the size of an Arleigh Burke-class destroyer, its massive frame provides superior firepower, larger missile magazines, and the capability to launch Conventional Prompt Strike hypersonic missiles and the Surface Launch Cruise Missile-Nuclear.

The Trump class will be capable of operating in a traditional Integrated Air and Missile Defense role with a Carrier Strike Group or commanding its own Surface Action Group for Surface and Anti-Submarine Warfare efforts in addition to delivering long range hypersonic strategic fires and quarterbacking the operations of an entire fleet as the central command control node.

A few months later, Trump launched a war with Iran that demonstrated how much the United States military was not prepared for drone warfare. The US has not released an official estimate of the cost of the war, but Americans spent billions on expensive traditional military equipment while Iran has inflicted damage with much cheaper drones.

The new ships are another Trump vanity project that could have been funded if the president had not enraged Senate Republicans by jeopardizing their majority with his corruption and revenge tour that has ousted three of their members.

It is getting ugly for Trump, and now Republicans in the House and Senate who are trying to save their jobs are looking at not funding his Trump class of ships.