Facts are hard for Republicans, especially when they contradict a narrative that the GOP is trying to build to protect their president as the Jeffrey Epstein scandal continues to bubble.

The biggest Trump loyalists in Congress appear to have adopted the stance that if the facts aren’t on their side, they will make up new ones.

Sen. Markwayne Mullin (R-OK) was asked on CNN’s State Of The Union why AG Pam Bondi kept saying that she would release the Epstein files if she wasn’t going to.

Video:

Mullin answered:

We made the assumption that the judges were going to release the order and allow the evidence that they had that it could be heard. If it's -- but it's all been sealed. And so if it's been a sealed case, we can't release it until the judges allow us to release it.



And you would think common sense would play. That's why they asked for transparency. We want transparency. We want the judges to have transparency in this too. But remember there was a plea deal that was struck in 2009, way before I was in office, way before Trump was even considering it to be in office, way before Pam Bondi was office, way before Kash Patel was director.





2009, there was a sweetheart plea deal that was made underneath the Obama administration with Epstein...



Jake Tapper stopped thinking about Biden’s age for a moment and jumped in, “No, that's not right. That's not...”



Mullin kept going, “And that sweetheart has not been exposed. It's not?"



Tapper, “No, it was 20008.”



Mullin, “Well, when was the case heard?”



Tapper, “It was 2008. It was -- the U.S. attorney at the time was a guy named Alex Acosta. He was a Bush appointee. He went on to become President Trump's secretary of labor. It all took place in 2008.”



Mullin, “Who was in office at the time?”



Tapper, "2008, George W. Bush was in...”



Mullin, “Who was in office at the time?”



Tapper, “George W. Bush.”



Mullin decided to argue about it, “No, 2009 is when the case came out, and it was -- and Obama was in office at the time.”



Tapper, “It's not true. It's not true.”

The fact that Sen. Mullin, after being corrected, refused to accept the correction as fact and accepted the false information reveals the entire Trump Republican Party mindset.

Our system of government was built on the assumption of bipartisan cooperation. In order for cooperation to exist, there has to be a basis of shared facts and reality for all involved.

Republicans are creating and living in their own reality, which makes consistent bipartisan governance virtually impossible.

Republicans like Sen. Mullin would rather protect Trump than live in a real world. It is not stupidity. It’s a choice that is breaking a fundamental assumption on which the US government is based.

What do you think about Mullin’s efforts to blame Obama? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

